EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A person was cut from a submerged car and taken to the hospital after sliding off the road and into a retention pond Wednesday morning.

The Edwardsville Fire Department said they were called to the pod along Gateway Commerce Center Drive at around 8:30. When they arrived, two firefighters trained in cold water rescue used the jaws of life to cut the person from the car.

The person was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. The firefighters did not say what the person's condition was.