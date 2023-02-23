Person shot, injured on I-55 in St. Clair County, police say

Garcia said officers were called to the area, where they found the victim near the intersection of 9th Street and Winstanley Avenue just off I-55. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds when he was taken to the hospital.

Resources for crime victims:



If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.



Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.



Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."



The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.



Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.