EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was not struck by a MetroLink train in East St. Louis Thursday afternoon, but did suffer minor injuries when he fell onto the track.

Captain Bruce Fleshren with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said a 78-year-old man lost his balance while waiting for a train and fell onto the tracks. A MetroLink press release initially said a person was struck near the East Riverfront Station, but Fleshren said no one was actually struck.

The man suffered minor injuries to his leg and was taken to the hospital.

The incident interrupted service in the area for about 25 minutes, but service has since resumed.

