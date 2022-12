The Ferguson Police Department requested Missouri State Highway troopers to respond to the scene.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded Wednesday night to a fatal crash involving a person struck by a car in Ferguson.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. at New Halls Ferry Road at Interstate 270.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson, a spokesman for the patrol, confirmed that the Ferguson Police Department requested troopers to respond to handle the crash investigation.