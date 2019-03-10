ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car in south St. Louis.
The accident happened near Morganford Road and Federer Place just after 6 a.m.
The person was taken to the hospital but the extent of the person's injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
