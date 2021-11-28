Person struck by MetroLink train in St. Louis County, service delayed

The statement did not say if or how badly the person was hurt.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — MetroLink train service between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Richmond Heights stations was stopped Sunday night after a person was struck by a train.

In a statement sent at 6:55 p.m., a Metro Transit spokesperson said the person was struck near the Maplewood-Manchester station in Maplewood.

Bus shuttles were transporting passengers by bus while service was stopped.

The statement did not say if or how badly the person was hurt.

Passengers could expect delays of up to 60 minutes due to the incident.

The statement did not say how long the closure would last.