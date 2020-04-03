ST. LOUIS — Looking for a fur-ever friend?

Adoption fees at a St. Louis area rescue will be covered in March thanks to Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Stray Rescue said Tito’s will cover the fees for cats and dogs over the age of 6 months.

Recently, Dana from Tito's Handmade Vodka went on a ride-along with Donna from Stray Rescue. They rescued two dogs; one was abandoned and trapped in a house and another roaming the streets looking for food. Stray Rescue is completely full, but Stray Rescue said it made room for them.

Click here for more on the adoption process:

Stray Rescue notes on its website that completing an application does not guarantee adoption. There are some cases where the applicant could be turned down, or there could already be multiple applications on the specific companion animal.

And a heads up if you rent – before Stray Rescue can proceed with your application, it has to have landlord approval in writing to ensure animals are allowed on the premises. This approval must include any specific breed or size restrictions.

