Pet training gym Zoom Room to open 1st St. Louis-area location

ST. LOUIS — Zoom Room, an indoor dog training gym, will open its first St. Louis-area location Saturday, May 13.

The location, at 361 Watson Plaza in Crestwood, is owned by local franchisee Victoria Wilks, who plans to open additional locations. Officials didn't immediately respond to a request for more information about the cost to build out the space or additional planned locations.

Zoom Room St. Louis-Crestwood will have six employees, and the company is always looking for qualified candidates to hire, officials told the Business Journal.

Zoom Room offers training for puppies and therapy dogs, as well as dog agility and obedience training. Small group classes and private training sessions are scheduled, as well as play group or private gym sessions and dog birthday parties, inside the location's climate-controlled dog gym.