ST. LOUIS — With cold temperatures in the St. Louis area, the Humane Society of Missouri wants to share some tips to keep your pets warm.

Make sure to bring your pet inside. The Humane Society of Missouri said wind chill makes the air colder than the actual temperature reading.

Beware of antifreeze. Antifreeze can collect on driveways and roadways. Although it smells and tastes good to your pet, it is highly poisonous and lethal, the Humane Society of Missouri said. If you suspect your pet has ingested any, you should contact your vet immediately.

Dry off wet pets. Dry your pet of any rain or snow and clean their paws. Rock salt, sand and chemicals used to melt ice can become embedded in paws, causing pain.

And of course, provide adequate shelter, which is mandatory by law, the Humane Society of Missouri said. Provide an insulted and draft-free doghouse. The opening should face south with a sturdy, flexible covering to prevent icy winds from entering. Also insulate the dog house with cedar chips and avoid towels and blankets, which can easily dampen and make the space colder.

If you see an animal in distress, contact your local police and the Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

