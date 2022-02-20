Pets parade through Soulard for first Mardi Gras since pandemic began

City leaders said it was nice to be back celebrating again and bringing in revenue for the city.

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of pets stomped through the streets in Soulard for the neighborhood’s annual Purina Pet Parade for Mardi Gras on Sunday.

The event is one of many festivities planned for the season.

This weekend was the first time people could celebrate the holiday in person since the pandemic.

Big dogs, small dogs, a variety of breeds, and their owners were in attendance.

Amy Schuler and her golden retriever have been wheeling through the event for five years now.

“Mason has three legs. He was born without one of his front legs so he has an ability cart to help him get around. We always say he has three legs and two wings," Schuler said.

It was not just dogs that people could see.

"I saw a boa constrictor I'm like OK I thought I had the weirdest animal here. I think a snake is even weirder. At least she has four legs and kind of can look like a dog," said Glenda Drier alongside her goat.



“She’s a therapy goat. She's gone to several nursing homes and schools over the years," Drier added.

Following the parade, people gathered near the Tito’s tent for the well-anticipated Weiner Dog Derby.

Mardi Gras has been canceled since 2020, right before COVID-19 shut down most of St. Louis.

City leaders said it was nice to be back celebrating again and bringing in revenue for the city.

“This is critically important for the success of our bars and restaurants here in Soulard," said Jack Coatar, Alderman for the 7th Ward in St. Louis. "The funds and proceeds go to some great animal shelters to take care of these pups that don't have homes yet. We're just so excited to be out."