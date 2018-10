PEVELY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Bomb Squad is on scene after a suspicious package was found in the dumpster in Pevely Park, which is next to Pevely Elementary School.

“As safety is our number one concern, all students are being evacuated from Pevely Elementary School by bus to Herculaneum High School,” a spokesperson for Dunklin R5 told 5 On Your Side.

