Pevely man wins $100K on scratcher

PEVELY, Mo. — A Pevely man won $100,000 on a scratcher he bought at a gas station in Festus.

Jason Ferrell won the prize on a Missouri Lottery “20X The Winnings” scratchers game after uncovering a “20X” symbol which multiplied the base prize by 20.

He bought the winning scratcher at Chip’s 66 located at 1245 American Legion Drive in Festus.

“20X The Winnings” is a $5 scratcher with more than $7.5 million in remaining prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000, according to a press release.

In the last fiscal year, players in Jefferson County have won more than $30 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, the release stated.