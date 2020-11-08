Pevely woman killed after tree falls on top of her during storms

Storms swept through the St. Louis area Monday night

PEVELY, Mo. — A Pevely woman was killed after a tree fell on top of her during storms Monday night, police confirmed to 5 On Your Side.

She lived along Oak Avenue. Police did not give any additional details about the woman or the incident.

Monday night, storms swept through the St. Louis area, causing thousands of people to lose power. Some areas had a lot of lighting, heavy rain and gusty winds. There were also some reports of pea-sized hail.

Chief Meteorologist Anthony Slaughter said wind gusts in the Pevely area were up to 38 miles per hour.

In Glen Carbon, Illinois, a grandma and her two grandchildren were rescued after her car got stuck in flood waters along Highway 162.

In Oakville, a neighbor helped an elderly man after part of his house went up in flames during the storms. St. Louis County police said it appeared a lighting strike started the fire.