3 killed in head-on crash Wednesday in Phelps County

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 63 south of Rolla.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were killed and two others suffered minor injuries in a head-on crash involving four vehicles Wednesday night in Phelps County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 63 south of Rolla, near County Road 5170.

According to a crash report, a Monte Carlo driven by 61-year-old Patrick Perry of Newburg crossed the center line and struck the side of a GMC Yukon before crashing head-on into a Ford Focus. The crash caused both cars to spin and a Ford F-150 then struck Perry, sending his Monte Carlo off the road and into a rock bluff.

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene along with the two occupants of the Ford Focus: 19-year-old Grace Gorman of Rolla, and 18-year-old Michael Sutton of Edgar Springs.