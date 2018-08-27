STOCKTON, Mo. — This is a fishing trip one Missouri man will never forget.

The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a photo of a northern watersnake making a meal of a flathead catfish. The photo was taken and shared by Larry Rottmann, of Springfield, at Stockton Lake in Southwest Missouri.

Larry told conservation officials he first noticed the snake and fish when they were thrashing around in the water. The snake then took the fish on shore to eat it.

A 5 On Your Side producer said he came across a similar scene in June 2017. In this case, he spotted a northern watersnake chomping down on a fish at the Allenton Access on the Meramec River in Eureka.

