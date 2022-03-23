Viewers share National Puppy Day photos

Thank you to everyone who shared a photo of their pup with us!

ST. LOUIS — We don't really need a holiday to celebrate all the puppies in our lives. But March 23 is National Puppy Day, a day to spoil all the pups out there both young and old.

From maybe some extra treats today, to letting them on the couch just that "one" time, puppy parents are showing some extra love to their fur babies.

5 On Your Side asked you to share photos of your puppies for National Puppy Day with us and you did not disappoint! Thank you to everyone who shared a photo of their pup with us!

Take a look at the gallery of photos below.

In celebration of National Puppy Day, the St. Louis Wheel was offering dogs on board for the first time ever. Pups could ride for free with their ticketed humans, but only on National Puppy Day, March 23.

Many pups seemed to be enjoying the views of St. Louis, like Kaylie Rhoades and her pups Molly and Leila. Check out that view of downtown St. Louis behind them!

The St. Louis Wheel is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.