Photos: Police asking for help to identify people in connection with Central West End carjacking, shooting

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify several people in surveillance photos related to a carjacking and shooting in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood.

On Monday night, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his 2014 Audi Q5 with three others in near N. Euclid Avenue and Maryland Avenue when three unknown men approached the vehicle.

According to the police report, one of the armed suspects went up to the vehicle and told everyone to get out, which is when he pulled the 22-year-old man out of the driver's seat and fired a shot at him. The suspect got into the vehicle and fled the scene as the two other suspects got into a white SUV and left the scene.

The 22-year-old man was transported to a hospital where his condition was not made available, but police said his vitals were considered stable. None of the others in the vehicle were injured.

The victim's Audi Q5 was located in the 200 block of Greystone in Alorton, Illinois unoccupied.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these subject is asked to contact the Fifth District Detective Bureau at 314-444-0001.

