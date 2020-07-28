Pike County Fair still going on as planned

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The Pike County Fair is still going on as planned, despite other area fairs being canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
A few preliminary activities were held over the weekend, with the main attractions kicking off on Tuesday.
A fair spokesperson said large crowds are expected from outlying areas that “haven’t been able to enjoy such fun." An overflow parking area will be available at Bowling Green High School with a shuttle to the fairgrounds.
Schedule of events for Tuesday, July 28
- Adults are $10, children 12 and under are free
- 10 a.m. – Goat and Sheep Show
- 3 p.m. – Rabbit Show with Poultry Show to follow
- 5-11 p.m. – Food Stand Open
- 5-11 p.m. – Commercial Exhibits Download Commercial Exhibitor Information and Contract
- 5:30-10 p.m. – 4-H Exhibits Building Open
- 6-11 p.m. – Carnival Rides Open - Price of Admission includes unlimited rides
- 6 p.m. – Junior Miss Pike County Fair, Pike County Fair Queen and Ms. Pike County Fair Contest -Small Stage
- 7 p.m. – Motocross Dirt Bike Races - Motocross Track (Sign-in 4 pm; practice 6 pm) See Details
- 8 p.m. – Look-a-Like Contest See Details
- 8 p.m. – Rodeo - Main Track - See Details
- 9 p.m. – Beer Garden music by Ben Hummel
Click here for more information on the schedule of events and tickets.
RELATED: Missouri State Fair canceled
