Pilot flies over St. Louis with special message honoring health care workers

ST. LOUIS — If health care workers needed some encouragement Sunday, they only had to look up.

A local pilot flew out of St. Louis Downtown Airport at 2 p.m. with a special message flying on a banner behind him: "Thank you health care workers ❤️ stay safe."

The pilot was Nate Sorenson, who owns Airspace Aerial Media in Cahokia. He's been operating in the St. Louis area for about two years.

“I saw other people doing messages in different forms and I just felt that I have a pretty powerful medium at my disposal. I wanted to get my message out there!” Sorenson said. “The health care workers are doing a great job and I wanted to recognize them for all they are doing.”

The aerial photography business STL From Above put together a video documenting the trip, which was posted to Airspace Aerial Media's Facebook.

Sorenson has been flying for 25 years and towing banners since 1999, ranging from marriage proposals to local business advertisements.

But this time, the message was his own.

"I have neighbors, family and friends working in the industry… and I am really proud of them," Sorenson said. "I don’t typically fly my own messages, but I really wanted this to get this out there to everybody."

People interested in flying a banner with their own message can visit Sorenson's website.

