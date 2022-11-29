Pine Lawn man serving sentence for deadly carjacking pleads guilty to role in 2018 homicide

Lashawn Clayburn, 21, was sentenced Monday to a decade in prison for a kidnapping and homicide that occurred on Christmas Eve in 2018.

ST. LOUIS — A Pine Lawn man serving a 25-year federal prison term for a 2019 deadly carjacking was sentenced Monday to a decade in prison for his role in another homicide in St. Louis.

According to a Tuesday news release from the St. Louis Circuit Court, 21-year-old Lashawn Clayburn pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Chrishaun Hilliard on Christmas Eve of 2018.

According to court records, then-26-year-old Hilliard drove his car with two unnamed suspects to Clayburn’s home. Once there, Clayburn saw one of the unnamed people pull out a pistol and order Hilliard into the backseat of his car.

Hilliard, Clayburn and the other two suspects drove around the St. Louis area -- even stopped at two grocery stores -- while the unnamed suspects held Hilliard at gunpoint in the car, charging documents said.

The suspect trio eventually took Hilliard to an abandoned home in the 5600 block of Wabada Avenue where one of the three kidnappers killed him. Clayburn was not the person who pulled the trigger.

After the killing, St. Louis license plate recognition cameras spotted Hilliard’s car being driven for weeks, and several weeks went by before Hilliard’s body was found in the vacant home after a fire there.

Clayburn was set to stand trial this week before Judge Michael Colona, but he instead pleaded guilty and received a 10-year sentence for his role in the fatal shooting.

The judge ordered the decade-long sentence to run concurrently with Clayburn’s 25-year sentence for the 2019 carjacking death of 61-year-old Naomi Miller.

Police said Miller was leaving for her overnight shift as a home healthcare nurse when she was shot and killed on the driveway of her Pine Lawn home. Miller’s 2014 Ford Escape was also stolen. Police said Clayburn spent several hours after the incident driving around in Miller’s car and picked up friends to go joyriding.

In 2021, Clayburn pleaded guilty to federal murder and carjacking charges for fatally shooting Miller and taking her SUV.

Clayburn was 17 years old at the time of both homicides.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.