ST CLAIR, Mo. — No one wants ruined pizza, especially Domino's. The national pizza chain is teaming up with cities across the country to repair perilous potholes.

John Gaylor, franchisee of St. Clair's Domino's, says potholes can cause pizza troubles. Gaylor has even had a driver miss a delivery because of a pothole-related flat tire.

Corporate Domino's said no more to this missed or destroyed pizza madness. Launching "Potholes for Pizza," the chain asked people to vote for cities deserving of a repair grant.

"Somehow the city of St. Clair won Paving for Pizza, which is really cool," Gaylor says. Only one town gets picked out of each state. "And it's my home town which is even better."

It's springtime, prime time for pothole repair.

St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker says he takes the daily pothole complaint calls and is happy to report that 40 to 50 potholes will be repaired thanks to the $5,000 grant from Domino's.

Work began on Thursday and will continue next week.