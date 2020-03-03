LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. — A small airplane crashed onto the middle of Interstate 55 Tuesday morning and caught fire, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened at 8:49 a.m. at mile marker 126 in Lincoln, Illinois. The plane became fully engulfed in flames.

There were multiple people onboard, and their conditions are unknown, ISP said.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified.

Interstate 55 southbound will be closed for 4-5 hours, ISP said. Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 126 into Lincoln.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

