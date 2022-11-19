A National Transportation Safety Board official confirmed two people are dead after a plane crashed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are dead after a plane crash on New Walkertown Road and Kem Drive in Winston-Salem Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed around 11:15 a.m.

New Walkertown Road has reopened since the crash after being closed.

The National Transportation Safety Board held a press conference Sunday.

“A Piper PA-30 Twin Comanche impacted the ground just North of Smith-Reynolds Airport near Walkertown Road and Kem Road. The airplane left the St. Louis Downtown Airport at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday,” Pete Wentz, air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Wentz said the airplane made a stop in London, Kentucky before continuing to fly to Smith-Reynolds Airport.

“The airplane approached the airport from the West and was set up to land on runway 3-3. The pilot communicated saying he needed to circle the airport for a second attempt and during the circling maneuver, the airplane lost control and impacted the ground,” he said.

Wentz said investigators will be looking into multiple factors that may have played a role on the crash.

“We’ll be looking into the environment, what the weather was, and what the impact was on that flight,” he said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

