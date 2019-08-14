ST. LOUIS — An American Airlines flight had to make an extra stop Tuesday due to an "unruly passengers."

A Lambert spokesman said American Airlines flight 194 landed in St. Louis just before 8 p.m. due to a passenger issue. An American Airlines spokeswoman said a man was taken off the plane and handed over to local law enforcement.

The spokeswoman said the plane was back in the air by 8:50.

