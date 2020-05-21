This video of a man singing while planking will make you smile

Sam Kuhnert is the founder of NubAbility Athletics foundation

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area man is hoping to get the attention of Ellen DeGeneres to win money for his nonprofit.

Today in St. Louis’ Rene Knott spotted Sam Kuhnert’s video on Facebook.

The foundation’s mission is to encourage, inspire, instruct limb-different youth by getting them out of the stands, off the bench and into mainstream sports. For more about NubAbility, click here

He saw the ‘plank that song’ challenge created by Ellen DeGeneres.

“I saw online where Ellen DeGeneres gave $10,000 to someone’s charity if they did a plank and sang at the same time! I’m hoping somehow we can get her to see this and consider helping NubAbility Athletics in the same way!” Kuhnert wrote on Facebook.

Kuhnert sings “Amazing Grace” in the video and it’ll give you chills. He was born without a left hand and went on to play college baseball.

DeGeneres originally came up with the challenge to help people maintain core strength.

