Planned Parenthood clinic 'a total loss' after early morning fire

Knoxville Fire Department reported the working fire at 6:50 a.m. at 710 N. Cherry St. The clinic was closed for renovations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE 10:28 AM FRIDAY: The East Knoxville Planned Parenthood clinic is a "total loss" following a fire early Friday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

"Currently the fire is under control and should be declared out shortly," a statement from KFD read Friday morning.

KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said the building was "a total loss."

The fire is currently under investigation, according to Wilbanks, and further information will be released as the investigation continues.

The investigation will include sending in authorities to look for signs of arson.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday it's been asked to assist.

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and Mississippi, Ashley Coffield, released a statement in regards to the fire:

"A fire occurred at Planned Parenthood’s Knoxville health center at 710 N. Cherry Street early Friday morning. Our top priority is the health and safety of our patients and staff, and we can confirm that no one was hurt. The health center has been temporarily closed since December 7, 2021 for renovation. This is a huge loss for the community, and we hope that there are no resulting injuries or damage to neighboring properties. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they assess the cause of the fire.”

We are devastated to report that our Knoxville health center was destroyed in a fire early this morning. If you would like to support PPTNM with a donation at this time, please visit https://t.co/SmZf21QtEd. pic.twitter.com/tgVo4zqRTp — Planned Parenthood: Tennessee & North Mississippi (@pptnmcares) December 31, 2021

The clinic had posted that it was closed for renovation "to enhance and expand our patient services.

"This closure is unfortunate but necessary to maintain our strict standards of safety, privacy and care for our patients. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience."

The clinic added: "We look forward to celebrating with you at our grand re-opening in spring 2022!"

The Knoxville Fire Department worked a heavy fire Friday morning at the Planned Parenthood clinic at 710 N. Cherry St. in Knoxville.

Arson investigators were to comb the scene when conditions allowed to see if they could find signs of a deliberate blaze.

The clinic was closed and undergoing renovations.

710 N. Cherry street is fully involved. Companies are defensive at their time. pic.twitter.com/PU5SsTlJx0 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) December 31, 2021

KFD posted on Twitter that fire crews responded to the fire about 6:50 a.m. Friday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour, the first phone call came in around 6:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the flames were coming through the roof. Because of the heavy fire inside, crews opted to fight it from the outside.

No injuries were reported. Seymour said that arson investigators will examine the scene as soon as it is safe. However, finding the cause of the fire may be difficult as the whole building was "completely destroyed."

The clinic had posted on its website that it was undergoing renovations.

On Jan. 22, a man fired a shotgun into the glass front door of the clinic on the 48th anniversary of the landmark abortion decision Roe V. Wade. The FBI and Knoxville police investigated.

That attack happened about 6 a.m.

A man waiting to catch an Uber saw the gunman, according to a KPD report.

The man told officers he was standing just east of the clinic when he saw a black sedan in the clinic parking lot.

The man mistook the driver for his ride.

"(The man) stated that he walked up to the vehicle and observed the white male holding and pointing a shotgun towards the front doors of the doctor's office," the report states.

Once the man realized the driver, who had a bandanna on his face, had a gun, "he took off running."

Police found that the glass front door had been shot out when they arrived. Security cameras recorded the incident.

Clinic operators say they cleaned up the mess and promptly got back to offering health care. They provide a variety of services to male and female patients. They offer a pill form of abortion at the center.