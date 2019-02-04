ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Lambert International Airport has adopted a ‘Play Me’ piano to encourage volunteer and impromptu performances for the public and as part of the Lambert Art and Culture Program.

You can find the grand piano in front of the Aero event space in the lower level of Terminal 1 across from Starbucks and The Pasta House. It’s open to anyone who has the chops to sit down and play a tune or two.

“This is just a fun way to introduce another slice of art and performance at the Airport,” said STL Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “We have passengers and even employees who love to play for our passengers and visitors. And we’ll likely add professional performances from time to time as well.”

The piano is courtesy of HMSHost, the master food and beverage concessionaire at STL. It was relocated from a Terminal 1 restaurant. Its new location has a higher profile in the lower level with folks dining and passengers making their way to the concourse checkpoints. The piano can also be heard on the Ticketing Level through an atrium space directly over the Aero stage.