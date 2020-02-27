COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The 2020 Pokémon Regional Championships are coming to Collinsville this weekend and competitors have a chance to win thousands of dollars.

The competition is expected to bring thousands of trading card game and video game players to the Gateway Conference Center from Feb. 28 to March 1.

The competition comes the day after National Pokémon Day.

Players will compete to win up to $50,000 in scholarships and prizes, including an invite to the 2020 Pokémon World Championships in London this summer, according to a press release.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Gateway Conference Center at 1 Gateway Drive in Collinsville.

And if you can’t make it to the event, you can watch it live by clicking here.

