BALLWIN, Mo. -The St. Louis area is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Monday. With feels like temperatures soaring into the triple digits, that powerful sun is scorching swings and slides that could be burning your child’s skin.

5 On Your Side went out with a Ballwin Police officer to Vlasis Park see just how hot the equipment was. Scott Stephens, the Public Information Officer for the Department, used a heat sensor to detect the temperature. A plastic slide was 149 degrees. Some of the metal areas were even hotter.

“That’s very hot. It is very warm to the touch but these slides are designed to combat some of that but it’s definitely something parents need to be aware of when they’re out here,” said Officer Stephens.

When we told the parents what we learned, they were in disbelief.

Sarah Conover was at the park celebrating her nephew’s 12th birthday with friends and family. She said it’s crazy that the playground could get that hot.

“Obviously the kids aren’t going to go down the slides because it’s going to burn them,” Conover said. She also complained that there should be signs warning parents about the dangers.

There actually are signs but they’re behind the jungle gym. It warns people to check for hot surfaces. However, it doesn’t specify how hot it can get.

Camille Subramaniam said, “I don’t want [my kids] to get burned.”

The other issue is the lack of shade, which leaves the main area of the playground exposed to the beating sun.

“I don’t know why city planners don’t make sure there are mature trees around or plant trees…during the day it’s really hard for kids to play,” said Subramaniam.

© 2018 KSDK