ST. LOUIS — A new app is launching in the St. Louis area and it’s like Uber for your yard.

Plowz and Mowz is an on-demand outdoor home services app.

The app allows you to book services such as snow plowing, lawn mowing and pet waste removal.

“The app allows clients to outsource these burdensome tasks to their smartphone and provides a quote in 60-seconds, allowing users to book services at their convenience,” the company’s website said.

Plowz and Mowz is based in Syracuse, New York. It has over 40 landscaping markets across more than 20 states. The company said it is committed to creating a quick and easy way to book outdoor home maintenance services from anywhere, any time.

"Plowz and Mowz, the nationwide leader in on-demand snow plowing, is excited to move into St. Louis and take it by storm. Customers will finally have an easy to use on-demand snow plowing solution all at their fingertips," app co-founder Wills Mahoney said.

The app's proprietary algorithm and instant pricing pairs the homeowner with a highly rated and insured professional landscaping company. The customer receives real-time ETA updates and photos of the completed job through the app.

The company is hosting a meet and greet breakfast on Feb. 7 at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Drury Inn in Brentwood.

