ST. LOUIS — PNC Bank is gifting one of its branch buildings to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Bank President Michael Scully made the announcement at a gathering at the Marriot St. Louis Grand Hotel on Washington Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The PNC Bank branch on North Grand Boulevard in the College Hill neighborhood will be turned into a financial empowerment center, which will be run under the leadership of the Urban League.

“We have been partners with the Urban League for many, many years," said Scully. "It’s a vital part of our community, and as community citizens, that’s important to us.”

The center will help people with loans, teach them how to manage money and provide many other resources with the hope of revitalizing the College Hill community.

The PNC Bank branch currently housed in the building will be combined with another nearby branch.

Scully said the project was made possible through partnership with the Grace Hill Settlement House, the Small Business Administration, the St. Louis Community Credit Union and others.

The announcement came before the 101st Urban League Annual Dinner on Saturday evening, emceed by 5 On Your Side's Rene Knott.