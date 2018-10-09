ST. LOUIS — The 'Polar Express' rolled through two St. Louis area hospitals granting children a special Christmas wish.

The hospitals teamed up with the Union Station's Polar Express and the Children's Miracle Network to brighten the children's day.

The Children's Miracle Network is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. All of the money raised stays local, equally benefiting these two amazing hospitals.

Since many of the children at these hospitals cannot leave the hospital, the Polar Express came to them. The event was complete with the train conductor, chef, Santa and all of his dancing elves.

The Polar Express Train Rides will return to St. Louis Union Station for the 2018 holiday season. Trains begin running from St. Louis Union Station to the North Pole on November 16 and continue through December 30.

Tickets are available for purchase on The Polar Express website beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 12.

If you would like more details about train dates, times and prices you can call 314-942-6942, or visit The Polar Express website.

