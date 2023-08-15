Polar Express tickets go on sale Tuesday

The Christmas tradition returns Nov. 17 to St. Louis Union Station. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

You can grab your tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride at St. Louis Union Station starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Tickets will be available on The Polar Express website.

Tickets range from $41 to $106 based on date, time and quality of the seat.

A St. Louis-area holiday tradition, the ride on real trains rolls to the North Pole again this year to tell the story of a boy's search for the real meaning of Christmas.

The train rides return to Union Station Nov. 17 and will continue through Dec. 30. Trains will leave St. Louis Union Station at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. every night except Thanksgiving. On some days, an additional 8:30 p.m. train ride will be available.

"The beloved story of The Polar Express comes to life when the real train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented characters, including the Boy, the Hobo, the Conductor, dancing chefs and Santa and his elves," a statement from organizers said. "Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away for a one-hour trip to meet Santa. It's an immersive, family-oriented experience that will create lasting holiday memories."