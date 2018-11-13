ST. LOUIS — According to The Polar Express website guests will take a real train ride from St. Louis Union Station to the 'North Pole' and discover the magical journey of one boy's search for the real meaning of Christmas.

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride departs from St. Louis Union Station for a 45-minute adventure to the North Pole. The train ride is promised to be filled with magic, songs, and cheer.

RELATED: 'Polar Express' makes special stop at 2 St. Louis hospitals

Tickets are available for train departures Nov. 16- Dec. 30. Trains will depart Union Station at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and on selected nights at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase by clicking here.

If you would like more details about train dates, times and prices you can call 314-942-6942, or visit The Polar Express website.

