Polar Express train rides return to Union Station

All aboard! Back for the 2021 holiday season by popular demand.

ST. LOUIS — The magic of the holidays will return to Union Station this year!

This year will be extra special for young children and their families because the train rides have returned.

In 2020 the event was stationary because of COVID-19 restrictions, but this year restrictions have been lifted.

According to the Polar Express website, guests will "take a real train ride from St. Louis Union Station to the 'North Pole' and discover the magical journey of one boy's search for the real meaning of Christmas."

The Polar Express Train Ride is a 45-minute event.

Tickets are available for train departures Nov. 19- Dec. 30. Trains will depart Union Station at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and on selected nights at 8:30 p.m.