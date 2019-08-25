ST. LOUIS — Editor's note: police originally told 5 On Your Side a teen girl was among the three found dead, but are now not confirming any ages.

Police are investigating after three people were found dead in an apartment on Saturday.

The victims were found in the 700 block of N. 21st Street at around 2:30 p.m. in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.

Police said the victims had sustained injuries but did not go into detail. The victim's ages and identities have not been released, but police confirmed one of the victims was a female and the other two victims were male.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.