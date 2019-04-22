O’FALLON, Ill. – There is a heavy police presence near the Family Sports Park in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Police have not responded to 5 On Your Side’s requests for information as of 12:10 p.m.

The O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Facebook shared the following message around 10:30 a.m.,

‘The walking trail along Obernuefemann Road at the Family Sports Park is closed until further notice due to an ongoing police investigation. The east entrance/exit of the Family Sports Park is also closed.’

We have a crew on scene and will provide more information as we get it.