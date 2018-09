O'FALLON, Ill. — Police are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous after they said he robbed a bank last week.

Police said they believe Daryl A. Smith robbed the 1st National Bank of Waterloo, which is located inside of Schnucks on the 900 block of E. Highway 50 in O'Fallon, last Thursday.

If you see Smith or know where he is, dial 911 or call O'Fallon police at 618-624-4545 and do not approach him.

