ST. LOUIS — Crowds flooded the streets around Soulard to celebrate Mardi Gras Saturday. St. Louis police arrested a total of 27 people during the revelry.

Officers arrested 22 people for minor in possession, according to statistics provided by St. Louis police. Two people were arrested for minor in possession and possession use of a false ID. One person was arrested for helping a minor obtain beer.

One person was arrested for general peace disturbance. One was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon/violation of Missouri controlled substance law.

More than 500 police officers patrolled the streets Saturday.

This year's arrest numbers are on par with last year's. In 2019, a total of 28 people were arrested or given a summons.

Sun shines on blue Mardi Gras parade ST. LOUIS - The sun was shining on Soulard's 41st annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday. This year's theme was all things Blue. Believe it or not, it's an idea that was thought of before the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup. Mack Bradley is the president of the Mardi Gras Foundation.

