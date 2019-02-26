O’FALLON, Mo. – Police arrested the man they were looking for in connection with a domestic situation in O’Fallon that caused a large police presence Tuesday.

Police said they took 31-year-old Branden Johnson into custody Wednesday with the help of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He had an active warrant for third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The incident Tuesday afternoon was at a trailer in Mark Twain Trailer Park off Veterans Memorial Parkway. SWAT was called in to see if he is in the house or not. When they arrived on the scene, an officer saw an armed person near the entrance of the house. When they finally entered the home, no one was inside.

Police said he was taken into custody at a home on Carol Renee Court in O'Fallon.