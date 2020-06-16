Police ask for help finding missing 80-year-old Fenton man

x
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding an 80-year-old man who was last seen on June 9. The department has issue an endangered silver advisory alert.

The department said Brian R. Speicher, 80, was last seen on June 9 at 185 Daisy Dr. in Fenton.

Speicher was last seen in a black 2007 Saturn Ion with a Missouri license plate of GB4D7S.

Speicher suffers from dementia, hypertension and tremors. He is 5-foot-11 and 226 pounds, with glasses and may walk with a cane. He may have been wearing blue jeans, a plaid long sleeve shirt and brown, slip-on shoes.

The department said Speicher did not tell anyone he was leaving on a trip, which is not usual for him. His cell phoned was pinged in Katy, Texas. There has been no bank account activity for him since June 8.

Anyone who may have seen Speicher or knows his whereabouts is asked to called 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 636-797-5515.

