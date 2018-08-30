ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are asking drivers to be aware o their surroundings when using ATMs after three recent incidents.

Police said the most recent incident happened at a U.S. Bank ATM at 8301 Gravois Road. Police said the driver pulled up to the ATM in a 2016 Ford Focus at around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday to withdraw some cash. As the victims were using the ATM, a black, 4-door car pulled up next to them.

They said two men in dark clothing jumped out of the car with guns and forced them from the car. They told police the suspects drove off in their Ford Focus and the black, 4-door car as well as a third black vehicle.

County police said the incident is similar to two other cases but did not provide more information on those cases because they happened in St. Louis city and Manchester. They are asking drivers to be aware of their surroundings when using an ATM, especially at night.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County detectives at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

© 2018 KSDK