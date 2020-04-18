ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police have identified the dead body found burned in a box trailer in south St. Louis County in late March.
On Saturday, police identified the man as 49-year-old Kenneth Booth Jr., and say the investigation remains classified as a suspicious death.
The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from its South County Precinct responded to the 200 block of Avenue H on March 28.
Near the train tracks, they found a box trailer that had been burned with a severely burned body inside.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371 TIPS (8477).
