ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police have identified the dead body found burned in a box trailer in south St. Louis County in late March.

On Saturday, police identified the man as 49-year-old Kenneth Booth Jr., and say the investigation remains classified as a suspicious death.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from its South County Precinct responded to the 200 block of Avenue H on March 28.

Near the train tracks, they found a box trailer that had been burned with a severely burned body inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371 TIPS (8477).

More Local News

RELATED: Missouri reports 234 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Schnucks issues ground beef recall at Farmington store

RELATED: 3 men killed in separate shootings across St. Louis

RELATED: 40 residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at long term care facility in Festus

RELATED: Bus driver for Belleville school district dies after battling COVID-19