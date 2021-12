The body has been there for a couple of days, according to a spokesman with Chesterfield PD.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road Thursday in Chesterfield.

A spokesman with the Chesterfield Police Department said the body was found off of Clarkson Road near the I-64/Hwy 40 overpass just before 4:30 p.m.

Rider said the body appears to have been there a couple of days.

There are no obvious signs of foul play or trauma, according to police.