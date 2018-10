ST. LOUIS – Police are on scene at a south St. Louis Home Depot after a caller reported seeing a man being forced into a truck at gunpoint Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle was last seen near the railroad tracks when the suspect possibly jumped a fence south of Home Depot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

NEW: surveillance video shows suspect running from scene of robbery in 3200 block of Kingshighway around 11:30 am. Source of video says @SLMPD hasn’t come to retrieve a copy. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/A0oasdjS2x — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) October 5, 2018

© 2018 KSDK