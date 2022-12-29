Driver dies early Thursday after striking police cruiser on Natural Bridge Avenue

The officer, who suffered only minor injuries, was at the scene of a previous crash and waiting on a tow truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and a St. Louis police officer was injured after a police cruiser was struck by a vehicle early Thursday on Natural Bridge Avenue.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, one of its officers was at the scene of a previous crash and waiting on a tow truck to arrive at about 3 a.m. in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue when the officer's cruiser was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Accident reconstruction responded to the scene.

Police did not identify the deceased driver as of Thursday morning.