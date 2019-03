BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A chase that started in Belleville Thursday afternoon ended in a crash in East St. Louis.

Police were called to St. Clair Square for a theft and initiated a chase on I-255. The crash ended at 30th and State.

Police have not released the conditions of anyone involved. Two heavily damaged cars can be seen from aerial images on Sky5.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.