ST. LOUIS — Two police officer were left with general soreness after their cruiser was hit while they were working another crash on Interstate 55 Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the two officers were helping with an accident call on southbound 55 near Bates when the cruiser was hit by another car.

The officers complained of body soreness but were not seriously injured. The driver of the other car remained on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

