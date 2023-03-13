Local police departments, leaders send condolences to Hermann officer killed, another injured

Many local police departments and leaders have shared their condolences to Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, Adam Sullentrup and the Hermann Police Department.

HERMANN, Mo. — A Hermann, Missouri, police officer was killed and another was injured after a man shot at them at a gas station Sunday evening.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, was taken into custody after a standoff with police in a home near Casey's gas station on Missouri Highway 19. He's accused of shooting the two officers.

On Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted that 34-year-old Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, one of the Hermann officers who was shot, died due to his injuries.

The City of Hermann posted on Facebook identifying the second officer as 31-year-old Adam Sullentrup.

Gov. Mike Parson

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson offered condolences to the Griffith family and the Hermann Police Department:

Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith will never be forgotten, and Missouri will always be grateful.



Teresa and I are praying for Mason’s family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers. https://t.co/kLBBiMw1PT — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 13, 2023

The governor went on to say:

"Officers throughout Missouri protect us every day without hesitation and without second-guessing the potential impacts on themselves. It is our responsibility to pay tribute to them with the highest respect."

Jefferson County Police Department

The Jefferson County Police Department released a statement via social media:

"Once again, law enforcement officers across the region are starting their day with a heavy heart.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the two Hermann Police Officers who were shot last night in the line of duty. Sadly, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith died from his injuries.

"Please send your love and prayers to everyone affected by this."

Once again, law enforcement officers across the region are starting their day with a heavy heart. Our deepest... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 13, 2023

St. Charles County Police Department

The department released a statement Monday morning:

"Our thoughts & prayers are with the Family & fellow Law Enforcement Officers at the Hermann (MO) Police Department at the death of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith. Please pray for a second officer that was wounded at the time as well. "

"Our thoughts & prayers are with the Family & fellow Law Enforcement Officers at the Hermann (MO) Police Department at the death of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith. Please pray for a second officer that was wounded at the time as well. "

St. Louis County Police Department

St. Louis County police posted a statement regarding the situation on their social media:

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Hermann Missouri Police Department Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith who was killed in the line of duty last night. He will never be forgotten."

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Hermann Missouri Police Department Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith who was killed in the line of duty last night. He will never be forgotten."

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

"We extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Hermann, Mo Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith who was shot in the line of duty and succumbed to his injuries. We are praying for the recovery of the second injured officer."

"We extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Hermann, Mo Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith who was shot in the line of duty and succumbed to his injuries. We are praying for the recovery of the second injured officer."

The BackStoppers

The organization announced Monday it would assist the families of both Griffith and Sullentrup who were shot in the line of duty Sunday evening.

“This is a devastating loss. My heart is with the families and loved ones of Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup. It is my greatest prayer that Officer Sullentrup makes a full recovery. We will never forget the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of Det. Sgt. Griffith, and we vow to help and honor his legacy. The Hermann Missouri Police Department and community is in the forefront of my prayers” Chief Ron Battelle, BackStoppers Executive Director, said.

The BackStoppers is providing ongoing assistance to the Griffith family and provided $10,000 to the Sullentrup family as he remains in serious condition.