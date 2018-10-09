TROY, Mo. – Several area police departments have teamed up to release a series of anti-bullying videos.

City of St. Charles police, St. Charles County police and Troy, Missouri police, have released two of the four videos on Facebook.

“Our Public Service Campaign for September addresses Bullying. This week we explain what bullying is. Please share this video with school aged children,” Troy police said on Facebook. Click here if you can't see below.

"This week we discuss the warning signs and effects of bullying. Help us spread our message, please Like and Share our video, and tell us what you think by leaving a comment," Click here if you can't see below.

